Ram Charan Invites RRR Crew To His Residence, Gifts Them Gold Coins, Sweets

South star Ram Charan is at the peak of success after the release of his latest movie RRR. SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus is breaking all the records at the box office. The Jr NTR and Ram Charan-starrer has been received very well by the audience across the country.

The film has already collected over Rs 800 crore worldwide and is currently marching towards the 1000 crore mark. The Hindi version of RRR has already crossed Rs 150 crore.

To celebrate the film’s success, Ram Charan invited 35 members of the crew of RRR to his residence. The invitees included the assistants who worked in direction, and cinematography teams in addition to still photographers, accountants, and managers associated with the film.

The star bonded with the crew over breakfast and honoured the crew of the film by gifting them a gold coin and a sweet box. The large-hearted star thanked the crew and conveyed his gratitude for their contribution to a blockbuster movie like RRR. Later in the day, the star even flew to Mumbai and surprised audiences at a theatre in Bandra, while receiving a grand welcome.

SS Rajamouli’s RRR is a war drama based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan’s performance as Alluri Seetharama Raju is being hailed by the audience. Made on a budget of around Rs 400 crore, RRR also has Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran and Ajay Devgn in its star cast.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan has two movies in the pipeline which include Acharya, where he will be seen alongside his father Chiranjeevi, and director Shankar’s magnum opus, scheduled to release for Sankranti 2023.

