Ahead of the Oscars 2023, Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer RRR has been re-release in the US theatres. Recently, a special screening of the film was also held in Los Angles which was also attended by Ram Charan, who’s currently in the States to promote his movie. The megastar took to his Twitter account and shared a couple of pictures from the screening, where he along with director SS Rajamouli and their entire team received a standing ovation from the audience.

Reportedly, the special RRR screening was attended by around 1400 people. Sharing pictures of the same on Twitter, Ram Charan wrote, “What an overwhelmingly happy response to screening of #RRR at the Ace Hotel! Receiving a standing ovation from you all will be etched in my memory forever!! Thank you all so much." He also shared a selfie with his fans at the same screening.

What an overwhelmingly happy response to screening of #RRR at the Ace Hotel!Receiving a standing ovation from you all will be etched in my memory forever!! 🙏🏼❤️❤️Thank you all so much@ssrajamouli @mmkeeravaani @DOPSenthilKumar @ssk1122 pic.twitter.com/FBxqtINt8P— Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) March 3, 2023

A media personnel from the screening shared a video from the theatre and wrote, “A standing ovation for Ram Charan, S. S. Rajamouli, and the crew of #RRR. So well deserved”. The RRR team was welcomed with cheers, and applause.

A standing ovation for Ram Charan, S. S. Rajamouli, and the crew of #RRR. So well deserved 👏 pic.twitter.com/gHpE8etgPm— Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) March 2, 2023

Meanwhile, in another video from the screening that surfaced online, Charan can be heard saying how he was missing his ‘dear brother’ Jr NTR in U.S. However, he also added that Taarak had to miss the LA special screening because of personal commitments.

RC : I missing my brother @tarak9999 As a fans we are rival But as a heroes they are one ❤❤❤#ManOfMassesRamCharan #RamCharan #GlobalStarRamCharan pic.twitter.com/uyOvmN3mBo — CAPTAIN INDIA 💥💥 (@Captain_india_R) March 3, 2023

While RRR’s hit number Naatu Naatu has been nominated for Oscars 2023 under the Best Song category, Ram Charan is on a promotional spree ahead of the mega award show. The actor already appeared on two popular Hollywood talk shows - Good Morning America and KLTA Entertainment to speak about his film. At the latter, he was even introduced as the ‘Brad Pitt Of India’.

Earlier, Ram’s father, Chiranjeevi also took to his social media handle to pen an appreciation note for his son’s appearance on the Good Morning America show. “A Proud Moment for Telugu / Indian Cinema @AlwaysRamCharan, features on the famed #GoodMorningAmerica Amazing how the power of One passionate idea born in the visionary @ssrajamouli ‘s brain, envelopes the world! Onwards & Upwards !!" he wrote.

A Proud Moment for Telugu / Indian Cinema @AlwaysRamCharan ,features on the famed #GoodMorningAmericaAmazing how the power of One passionate idea born in the visionary @ssrajamouli ‘s brain, envelopes the world! Onwards & Upwards !! 👏👏https://t.co/Ur25tvt9r9 pic.twitter.com/SrpisRfviK — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) February 23, 2023

Released in March 2022, RRR starred Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead. In the film, Charan essayed the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju- a freedom fighter hailing from Andhra Pradesh. On the other hand, Jr NTR played the role of Komaram Bheem. Helmed by SS Rajamouli and written by Vijayendra Prasad, the film had cameo appearances of Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. It was a mega blockbuster at the box office and minted over Rs 1000 crore during its theatrical run.

