Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Ram Charan Joins Instagram, Gets Warm Welcome from Tamannaah, Allu Arjun, Rakul Preet

Ram Charan joined Instagram on July 8 by sharing an intense picture of his side profile. So far, the post has got over 2,89,000 likes from his fans and friends.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 11, 2019, 3:56 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Ram Charan Joins Instagram, Gets Warm Welcome from Tamannaah, Allu Arjun, Rakul Preet
Ram Charan in a still from Toofan. (Image: Youtube grab)
Loading...

Tollywood actor Ram Charan has won millions of hearts with his acting skills. The Rangasthalam star has now made his debut on Instagram and has gained 3,98,000 followers in just three days.

Charan joined Instagram on July 8 by sharing an intense picture of his side profile. So far, the post has got over 2,89,000 likes from the his fans and friends.

His entry on the photo-video sharing app did not go unnoticed, with his wife Upasana and several of his colleagues in the Telugu film industry welcoming him. Upasana shared a video of him in which Charan can be heard saying, “Hey guys, I’m finally debuting on Instagram. It is going to be amazing connectivity on this new platform. It is new for me. I’m going to have so much of fun. It is going to be mad.”

Several other actors, including Samantha Akkineni, Kiara Advani, Tamannah Bhatia, Rakul Preeet and Allu Arjun, also welcomed the Telugu star on the social media app. Samantha shared Upasana’s video with the caption, “drumroll. @alwaysramcharan on Instagram. This just got interesting.”

Kiara also commented on Upasana’s video, writing, “Slow claps.” Meanwhile, Allu Arjun posted a picture, highlighting ‘Ram’ in ‘Instagram’ to mark Charan’s entry.

View this post on Instagram

❤️

A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline) on

On the work front, Charan will soon begin filming SS Rajamouli’s RRR with Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.

Follow @News18Movies for more.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram