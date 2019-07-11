Ram Charan Joins Instagram, Gets Warm Welcome from Tamannaah, Allu Arjun, Rakul Preet

Tollywood actor Ram Charan has won millions of hearts with his acting skills. The Rangasthalam star has now made his debut on Instagram and has gained 3,98,000 followers in just three days.

Charan joined Instagram on July 8 by sharing an intense picture of his side profile. So far, the post has got over 2,89,000 likes from the his fans and friends.

His entry on the photo-video sharing app did not go unnoticed, with his wife Upasana and several of his colleagues in the Telugu film industry welcoming him. Upasana shared a video of him in which Charan can be heard saying, “Hey guys, I’m finally debuting on Instagram. It is going to be amazing connectivity on this new platform. It is new for me. I’m going to have so much of fun. It is going to be mad.”

Several other actors, including Samantha Akkineni, Kiara Advani, Tamannah Bhatia, Rakul Preeet and Allu Arjun, also welcomed the Telugu star on the social media app. Samantha shared Upasana’s video with the caption, “drumroll. @alwaysramcharan on Instagram. This just got interesting.”

Kiara also commented on Upasana’s video, writing, “Slow claps.” Meanwhile, Allu Arjun posted a picture, highlighting ‘Ram’ in ‘Instagram’ to mark Charan’s entry.

On the work front, Charan will soon begin filming SS Rajamouli’s RRR with Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.

