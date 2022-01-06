Ram Charan, Jr NTR Record Their Lines for RRR's Hindi Version in Their Own Voices

Director SS Rajamouli’s RRR, which was scheduled to hit the theatres on January 7, 2022, has been postponed once again due to Covid-19. Two of the biggest Telugu superstars, Ram Charan and Jr NTR, are headlining the film along with Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. Now, the director has announced that Ram Charan and NTR have dubbed their lines in Hindi in their own voices. The Hindi dubbing of pan-India movie has been completed now.

Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, RRR will be released extensively in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. For its Hindi release, both Jr NTR and Ramcharan did not take help from any voice-over artist and dubbed their own lines.

Director Rajamouli told Bollywood Hungama, “It is happening for the first time that Ram Charan and Jr NTR have spoken the lines themselves for the Hindi release of any of their films. This is no less than a treat for the Hindi audience. They have delivered the dialogues so well that everyone will be surprised to see them.”

Complimenting the actors, Rajamouli said that they have portrayed the character with sincerity and honesty, and they will earn them more fans in the northern belt. The film is based on a fictional tale of two freedom fighters in the early 20th century. While Ramcharan is portraying Alluri Sitarama Raju, Jr NTR is essaying the character of Kumram Bheem.

The director also said that Ram Charan and Jr NTR had hired Hindi tutors on the sets to learn how to speak the dialogues in their own voice for the Hindi version of RRR. Whenever they got time during the shooting, both the actors used to learn the nuances of Hindi.

The makers of RRR had on January 1 announced that the film’s release has been postponed.

Keeping the best interests of all the involved parties in mind, we are forced to postpone our film. Our sincere thanks to all the fans and audience for their unconditional love. #RRRPostponed #RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/CEtoV0vaYi— DVV Entertainment (@DVVMovies) January 1, 2022

The makers are yet to announce the release date of the film produced by DVV Entertainments.

