Ram Charan, Jr NTR Starrer RRR's Release Delayed Again, Makers Share Update
Ram Charan, Jr NTR Starrer RRR's Release Delayed Again, Makers Share Update

Ram Charan and Jr NTR in a still from RRR.

The film was earlier slated to release on October 13 but has been postponed as the theatres across the world won't be functioning in full capacity by that time.

SS Rajamouli’s much-awaited film RRR, which was slated for an October 13th release, will get another release date as it has been postponed to another date due to Covid restrictions. In an announcement made by the film team, the makers have stressed on the fact that since the theatres across world won’t be open on or by 13th October 2021, the movie will soon decide and get a new release date.

The news will come across as disappointing to many but it is in the interest of fans that the movie release has been delayed as the theatres are currently not fully functional and that makes it impossible to release the film at the moment.

The S.S.Rajamouli film has been made on a grand scale keeping in mind the theatre going experience and that is what the fans will get when the movie finally does release.

The movie includes a star-studded lineup. With Ram Charan and Jr. NTR as leads alongside Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris in pivotal roles while Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody join in supporting roles.

The Telugu-language period action drama film is produced by D V V Danayya of DVV Entertainments. The Pan-India film will soon share an update as the fans wait for a new release date.

first published:September 11, 2021, 14:19 IST