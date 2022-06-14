Ram Charan-Jr NTR's RRR Hailed By Batman Beyond, Captain America Writer: 'Best Time Ever Had At The Movies'

SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus gets another international praise. The film, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead, was recently praised by Doctor Strange screenwriter C. Robert Cargill. Now, comic books Batman Beyond and Captain America writer Jackson Lanzing has also come forward to praise the film.

Taking to Twitter, Lanzing tweeted, “Hey Jackson, was RRR the best time you’ve ever had at the movies?” Responding to his own question, Lanzing shared a gif of Ram Charan giving a thumbs up. The reaction implied that he enjoyed the film. RRR’s official Twitter account retweeted the praise and wrote, “Another day, another round of applause for #RRR…From the writer of DC’s Batman Beyond and MARVEL Comics’ Captain America, Kang and more.”

Another day, another round of applause for #RRR… ❤️🙌🏻 From the writer of DC's Batman Beyond and MARVEL Comics' Captain America, Kang and more… #RRRMovie https://t.co/tEZPVf9kEt — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) June 14, 2022

Last week, Cargill described RRR as ‘craziest, most sincere, weirdest blockbuster.’ He tweeted: “Friends came over last night to initiate me into the cult of RRR (RISE ROAR REVOLT) and I’m here to report I am now fully, truly, deeply a member. This is the craziest, most sincere, weirdest blockbuster I’ve ever seen. I’m pretty sure Jess and I are watching it again this week.”

RRR is a tale of Indian revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju played by Ram Charan and Komaram Bheem played by Jr NTR — is set in the 1920s. SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus was produced by DVV Danayya’s DVV Entertainments.

Grossing over Rs 223 crore worldwide, RRR now holds the record for the biggest first-day opening in Indian cinema and the legendary director broke his record set by Baahubali: The Conclusion, which minted Rs 217 crore worldwide on its opening day. RRR is the highest-grossing Indian film since the pandemic began and the third highest-grossing film overall.

Besides Ram Charan and Jr NTR, RRR also starred Alia Bhatt. This was the first Telugu film of her career. The film also had a cameo by Ajay Devgn.

