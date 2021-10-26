Ram Charan, Kiara Advani Shoot for 'Costliest Song in Telugu Cinema' in Pune: Reports

Ram Charan and Kiara Advani have begun shooting for director Shankar’s next movie in Pune. The film was earlier referred to as “RC 15" since it was the 15th film of Ram Charan. Later, the makers tentatively titled the movie “Vishwambhara". Now, both Ram Charan and Kiara are shooting for a song, reportedly the costliest ever song in the Telugu film industry. Director Shankar, who is known for filming lavish songs, will be shooting the song for “Vishwambhara" for 12 days.

Vishwambhara is bankrolled by producer Dil Raju. According to online media reports, the producer has given the director a huge budget to shoot this film. The film will be shot on a budget of Rs 200 crore. The songs of the movie will be a visual feast on the screen. The songs of the movie will set a new bar in the Telugu film industry, reports said. This is the first time Shankar and Ram Charan have collaborated on a film. Thaman has been tasked with composing the songs for the film.

The film is touted to be a political thriller based on a government servant’s journey of becoming the Chief Minister. The film is also being seen as a sequel to Shankar’s ‘Mudhalvan’ in which a journalist becomes the chief minister for a day. The 1999 Telugu film was later remade in Hindi as Nayak starring Anil Kapoor.

Last month, the makers had organised a big launch event in Hyderabad for the movie. The mahurat shot was also filmed during the event. Besides, Shankar, Ram Charan, and Kiara Advani, big names like Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi, filmmaker SS Rajamouli and actor Ranveer Singh had graced the event on September 8.

The film will be released pan-India. The release date of the film is yet to be announced by the makers.

