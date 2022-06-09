Ram Charan May Soon Be a Part of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Kaithi and Vikram Universe

Tamil filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj, who has hit the bull’s eye with the acclaimed blockbuster Vikram starring Kamal Haasan, has experimented in a way with his recent movies that has not been seen previously done in Tamil cinema. Vikram shares continuity with another Lokesh Kanagaraj film titled Kaithi that was released in 2019 and starred Karthi in the lead role. While Vikram is not a direct sequel to Kaithi, Lokesh has used crossovers from Kaithi into Vikram and connected the two films, creating Tamil cinema’s first shared cinematic universe that is being called Lokesh Cinematic Universe by fans.

While the Lokesh Cinematic Universe already boasts of big stars like Kamal Haasan, Karthi, Fahad Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi, it seems that another big star is slated to join it soon. Speculations are rife that Telugu superstar Ram Charan will be joining the shared universe soon. Lokesh Kanagaraj recently revealed that he met Ram Charan and narrated to him the concept for an upcoming project. Fans are now left guessing that it could be the third entry in the universe.

Vikram has a small plot in which Kamal Haasan attempts to save his grandson, however he is not even shown in the film. According to rumours, Ram Charan will play this grandson in the next film of the series, with Surya playing a key role. Suriya already made a cameo appearance in the film and his character of Rolex, the kingpin of the Drug crime syndicate has been positively received.

It is interesting to note that Ram Charan had launched the trailer of the Telugu version of Vikram.

Lokesh Kanagaraj is currently filming Thalapathy 67 with Thalapathy Vijay and it is expected that he will start work on the third film in the Lokesh Cinematic Universe after it is completed.

