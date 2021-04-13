Ram Charan, NTR Jr Unveil New 'RRR' Poster on Occasion of Gudi Padwa and Baisakhi

After launching the enigmatic motion poster of Ajay Devgn’s character on his birthday this month, the makers of RRR have unveiled yet another fascinating poster from the period drama on the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa and Baisakhi. The makers took to their social media to share the new exciting poster featuring Ram Charan and NTR Jr as the two actors are lifted by the people out of joy and celebration. They captioned it as, “Team RRR wishes you all a very Happy #GudiPadwa and #Baisakhi." Director SS Rajamouli also shared the poster on his official social media handle, mentioning “Happy Ugadi to you all."

Giving his best wishes to his followers on the auspicious occasion, Ajay Devgn too shared the poster on his social media, “My best wishes to all who are celebrating #GudiPadwa, #Baisakhi and #Ugadi."

‘RRR’ stars Ram Charan, NTR Jr, Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt. The project is helmed by SS Rajamouli, who was also the mastermind behind the record-breaking Baahubali series. The cinematic spectacle promises to be a record-breaker and huge blockbuster in the making.

The film is a period drama like never before, a fictional take on the younger days of celebrated freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju. The much-awaited Pan-India film will have a worldwide release on October 13, 2021, on the festive occasion of Dusshera.

Produced by DVV Danayya, RRR is directed by India’s most celebrated filmmaker SS Rajamouli and is set to release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, and several other Indian languages.

