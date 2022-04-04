Ram Charan, Observing Ayyappa Deeksha, Spotted Walking Barefoot at Mumbai Airport

Telugu actor Ram Charan was recently spotted walking barefoot outside Mumbai airport. With his recent release RRR creating box office records, the actor was spotted by the paparazzi near Mumbai airport wearing a black kurta and pyjama. Son of Telugu star Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan is currently observing the 41-day long Ayyappa Deeksha, and hence the actor was spotted barefoot in all-black attire. Ayyappa Deeksha is a ritual that Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi follow without fail.

Commenting on Ram Charan’s humility in the video shared by the paparazzi, one of the fans commented, “Bollywood need so much to learn from them, from making movies to being humble and grounded.”

Ram Charan left the audience impressed with his latest performance in SS Rajamouli’s period drama. The film, which was released last month, has earned over Rs 600 crore in its box office collections worldwide. RRR also stars Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. Set in the 1920s, the historical fiction story written by Vijayendra Prasad and Rajamouli is based on Indian freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju, played by Ram Charan and Komaram Bheem, played by Jr NTR. The movie depicts the story of how the two meet and become friends and fought their common enemy, the occupying colonial British.

It should be noted that Ram Charan previously worked with Rajamouli in the 2009 movie Magadheera.

In a video shared by the paparazzi, Ram Charan was spotted at a single-screen theatre in Bandra, Mumbai. The 37-year-old actor surprised his fans when he visited one of the screenings of his latest film. As Ram Charan exited the theatre, he was welcomed by a euphoric crowd waiting to catch a glimpse of the actor. Ram Charan was seen waving and thanking his fans in Mumbai as he made his way to his car.

Ram has also begun shooting for his next film with filmmaker Shankar. The movie will also star Kiara Advani.

