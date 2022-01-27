Ram Charan, Pawan Kalyan to Play Dual Role in Their Next

There is good news for all the Ram Charan and Pawan Kalyan fans. As per media reports, the two will be seen playing some interesting roles in their upcoming ventures. They will be playing dual roles - father and son. Earlier, Ram Charan’s father, megastar Chiranjeevi has portrayed such characters before.

Meanwhile, this will be the first time that Pawan Kalyan will be seen in such a role. Going by the reports, Pawan will portray the characters in the film Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh directed by Harish Shankar.

Taking about Ram Charan, as per reports, he will be playing a double role in Shankar’s directorial venture. This film is expected to be a big hit. And, Ram Charan’s dual role will surely make it a must-watch. Other heroes have also played such roles in the past. Stars like Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR and Prabhas have won a million hearts with their performance. The list doesn’t end here. Balayya, Nagarjuna and Venkatesh have also played these kinds of roles.

While some films with such roles have been a success, others have not. A great example of a successful film is Baahubali in which Prabhas played both the roles of Amarendra Baahubali and Mahendra Baahubali - father and son. The film had a great impact on the audience. Coming back to Ram Charan and Pawan Kalyan, we are eager to know if the news about the two playing dual roles is true. Let’s hope that the details will be shared soon.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.