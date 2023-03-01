Ram Charan Reacts to Being Called 'Brad Pitt of India' on American Talk Show

Ahead of the Oscars 2023 and the re-release of RRR, actor Ram Charan is making sure to promote the magnum opus with much aplomb. After making an appearance on the renowned talk show Good Morning America, the actor was next seen on KLTA Entertainment. During the show, the host introduced him as the ‘Brad Pitt of India.’ The actor was quite stunned with the comparison and reacted, “I like Brad Pitt for sure."

After the event, Ram took to his social media handle and shared a couple of pictures from the same. He also added a little note which read, “Soaking in the LA vibe! Thank you @ktlaENT for having me. @RRRMovie back in theatres all across the United States starting March 3, catch us on the big screens once again.”

Soaking in the LA vibe! Thank you @ktlaENT for having me. @RRRMovie back in theatres all across the United States starting March 3, catch us on the big screens once again pic.twitter.com/rlhlcDXwte— Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) March 1, 2023

Earlier, Ram Charan’s father Chiranjeevi had taken to his social media handle to pen an appreciation note for his son for his appearance on Good Morning America.

A Proud Moment for Telugu / Indian Cinema @AlwaysRamCharan ,features on the famed #GoodMorningAmerica Amazing how the power of One passionate idea born in the visionary @ssrajamouli ‘s brain, envelopes the world! Onwards & Upwards !! 👏👏https://t.co/Ur25tvt9r9 pic.twitter.com/SrpisRfviK — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) February 23, 2023

Sharing a bundle of pictures from the show, he wrote, “A Proud Moment for Telugu / Indian Cinema @AlwaysRamCharan, features on the famed #GoodMorningAmerica Amazing how the power of One passionate idea born in the visionary @ssrajamouli ‘s brain, envelopes the world! Onwards & Upwards !!."

Ram Charan spoke about the success of RRR, SS Rajamouli and also opened up on becoming a ‘new dad’. Talking about the film and Rajamouli, he said, “RRR is a film about great friendship. Brotherhood and camaraderie. It’s about the two characters (Ram and Bheem). It’s also one of the best writings of my director, Rajamouli. He’s known as Steven Spielberg of India. I hope he’s going to make his way towards global cinema very soon.”

When asked about RRR, the superstar shared, “It is not just RRR, it is Indian cinema and its technicians that are being honoured. Just when we thought we had achieved everything in India and were set to move on to the next project, the West just showed us this is the beginning.”

In RRR, Ram had essayed the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju - a freedom fighter hailing from Andhra Pradesh. In the film, Jr NTR played the role of Komaram Bheem. Helmed by SS Rajamouli and written by Vijayendra Prasad, the film had cameo appearances of Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.

RRR which released in March last year, minted over ₹1000 crore during its theatrical run. The film is all set to re-release in US theatres on March 3, ahead of the Oscars 2023.

