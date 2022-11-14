Ram Charan Reveals It Took 35 Days For Him to Wrap Up Opening Sequence Of RRR

SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR was one of the widely acclaimed films in recent times, not only in India but globally as well. Embellished with quirky dance sequences, visual extravaganza and surreal fight segments, the film attained blockbuster status in no time. Ram Charan, who played Alluri Sitarama Raju has now revealed that it took him 35 days to finish the opening sequence, that too in so much dust to which he is allergic. The actor quoted Akshay Kumar as a comparison who usually finishes a film in 40 days.

While speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2022 along with Akshay Kumar, Ram Charan expressed, “Certain movies will finish in that much time, Akshay sir finished a movie in 40 days or so I heard. We shot the scene for 35 days with nearly 3000 to 4000 people. I have had a dust allergy since childhood, in fact, I had even undergone a sinus surgery. Look at my fate, I had to work in dust for 35 days.”

Akshay Kumar’s film Samrat Prithviraj which was a huge disappointment at the box office was apparently wrapped up in 42 days. The Khiladi Kumar had said, “We finished the film in 42 days. Come on time and leave on time, then film completes on time. It was because of the pandemic that the film got delayed, otherwise, the film would have released long back.”

Ram Charan also gave his inputs about the films not faring well at the Box Office. He explained, “We all have to rethink and restructure from the film-making level, too. We all have to pitch in this big game. Good films, good stories will drive people to the theatres. We have all become one unit. There is no south or north. It’s Indian Cinema now. It’s high time our cinemas went beyond our states. I am glad it is reaching everyone now. I want to work with directors in Gujarat, Bengal.”

The actor finally concluded by expressing his gratitude towards fans for giving so much love and support to RRR. He said, “The love we receive from our fans is really overwhelming. As actors, not just entertaining people, we even have a huge responsibility on our shoulders. Stardom is a responsibility.”

RRR is the costliest Indian film ever made with a whopping budget of Rs 550 crores. The film broke all box office records after earning Rs 1200 crore. The movie also became the most popular film from India on Netflix — viewed for over 47 million hours worldwide and subtitled into 15 different languages.

