Ram Charan Reveals RRR To Release in 30 More Countries

The charm of SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR is not fading away though it has already shattered all box office records in India and overseas. After the massive success of the film since its worldwide release on March 25 the period drama starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR is now going to be released in 30 more countries, including Japan and China.

According to reports, the makers of the film are planning a grand global release. In a recent interview Ram Charan revealed that there are plans to release RRR in 30 more countries this year. According to the Tollywood superstar, the film will be released in Japan in October and as part of the promotion, the RRR team including Ram Charan and Jr NTR will be visiting the country for two days.

Ram Charan also said that the film is likely to be released in China. However, more details about the RRR global theatrical release will be revealed in the coming days. According to sources, Rajamouli is planning an international cut to the film.

The blockbuster action drama has already collected over Rs 1,000 crore at the box office worldwide. In North America, the film has already grossed over 13 million dollars (around Rs 100 crore). However, another film that achieved this feat in America was SS Rajamouli’s iconic film Bahubali 2, which was released in 2017.

On the other hand, there are many speculations about the release of RRR on OTT platforms. A few reports claim that the movie will be available on OTT within 60 days of its release. The film’s OTT rights have been reportedly acquired by Netflix and Zee5. The Hindi dubbed version of the epic action drama will be available on Netflix while the Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil versions will be streamed on Zee5.

