RRR Makes History With 5 Nominations at Critics Choice Awards, Alia Bhatt Says 'Wow'

SS Rajamouli’s period action film RRR has been nominated for five Critics Choice Awards. As the Critics Choice Awards announced their 2023 nominations on Wednesday, RRR landed nods for Best Picture, Best Director (SS Rajamouli), Best Foreign Language Film, Best Visual Effects and Best Song (Naatu Naatu).

In the Best Picture category, RRR, a pan-India blockbuster, will face off with Avatar: The Way of Water, Babylon, The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick and Women Talking.

SS Rajamouli is competing with James Cameron (Avatar: The Way of Water), Damien Chazelle (Babylon), Todd Field (Tár), Baz Luhrmann (Elvis), Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin), Sarah Polley (Women Talking), Gina Prince (Bythewood – The Woman King), and Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans) for Best Director trophy.

RRR narrates a fictional tale set in the 1920s. The film stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson in key roles.

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram story to share the happy news and wrote: “Wow. Wow"

This comes after the film received two nominations for Golden Globe awards under the Best Picture non-English language category and the Best Original Song category for Naatu Naatu. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) shared the announcement earlier this week on the official Twitter page of the Golden Globe Awards.

RRR, a pan-India blockbuster, received the Golden Globe nod alongside Korean romantic mystery film Decision To Leave, German anti-war drama All Quiet on the Western Front, Argentine historical drama Argentina, 1985, and French-Dutch coming-of-age drama Close.

The original song nominees are Carolina from Where the Crawdads Sing, music by Taylor Swift; Ciao Papa from Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, music by Alexandre Desplat; Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick, music by Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice; Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson; and Naatu Naatu from RRR, music by M.M. Keeravani.

