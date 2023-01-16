Ram Charan Says His, Jr NTR's Families Have Been Known as Arch-Rivals, There Was Negative Press

Director SS Rajamouli in an interview with Seth Meyers on his late-night show revealed that Ram Charan and Jr NTR were the only two stars approached for the lead roles in RRR. Now, Ram Charan has talked about his decision to work with JR NTR. The actor said that it was a conscious move made by him as he wanted to work with Jr NTR and turn the narrative around the bad press of the rumoured feud between their families. The actor made the revelation during his recent appearance on the DP/30 series hosted by David Poland.

The Telugu star was asked about his equation with his RRR co-actor Jr NTR. Ram Charan talked of his family history with that of Jr NTR. “A ‘sense of brotherhood and camaraderie’ is there, but obviously, there is a healthy competition. I have seven actors in my family, and once the party is over, once the festival is over, even my cousins and I are competitive. Obviously, with NTR also, there is a sense of competition. Our families have been known as arch-rivals in the film industry for 20-30 years. His grandfather, and my father. It was like we were arch-rival families,” Ram Charan said.

Both the actors belong to influential Telugu film families. Ram Charan is the son of the megastar of south- Chiranjeevi. Ram’s uncle is Pawan Kalyan and he is the cousin of Allu Arjun, Varun Tej, Sai Dharam Tej, Niharika Konidela, Allu Sirish and Panja Vaisshnav Tej. Meanwhile, Jr NTR is the son of Nandamuri Harikrishna and the grandson of NT Rama Rao.

Hence, Ram Charan and Jr NTR starring in RRR is one of the ‘most intriguing parts’ as Rajamouli brought together two stars with family history in the industry. Ram Charan added, “We’ve known each other for 15-odd years. And there was so much negative press around the two families. There’s only one way to go, which is to make and create a better bond from there. It couldn’t get more negative for both the families, so we both decided to turn it around, because we were both hearing that,”

The RRR team is currently basking in their success at Golden Globe Awards. The film’s track Naatu Naatu track won the award for the best original song category. RRR also won two awards at the Critics Choice Awards for Best Foreign Film and Best Song.

Read all the Latest Movies News here