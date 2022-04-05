Ram Charan Says RRR Receiving No 1 Tag at Global Box Office Is a 'Beautiful Surprise'

Actor Ram Charan is currently basking in the success of his latest release RRR. Audiences, as well as the critics, have given thumbs up to this epic drama, and the magic SS Rajamouli has created on the big screen. The actors, especially Ram Charan and Jr NTR, have left the moviegoers smitten with their power pack performances. In a recent interview with Variety, Ram Charan spoke about the success of RRR and teaming up with his dad and actor Chiranjeevi in Acharya.

The actor shared that he indeed expected the film to be a hit but never thought it would earn the No 1 tag at the global box office, on the opening weekend of its release. Calling it a “beautiful surprise," Charan said, “That was mind-blowing for us, even for Rajamouli, I feel."

Notably, on Sunday, which marked the tenth day of its release, RRR crossed the Rs. 900 crore mark globally. It became the fifth Indian film ever to do so. The viewers loved Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s on-screen bonding.

On teaming up with Jr NTR, Ram Charan said that working with his ‘buddy’ Tarak and achieving the scale of success in our best director of India’s direction, is the best any actor or any person in my shoes will ask for. He took the opportunity to mention that there was a “so-called rivalry" between him and Jr NTR but they have been friends even before RRR.

If you haven’t watched RRR yet, it is a fictional take on the younger days of freedom fighters, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharama Raju, portrayed by Jr NTR and Ram Charan, respectively. The film is set in pre-independence India, and Rajamouli has given a cinematic spin to the dark spot of history, as it is not known how these freedom fighters spent their lives, away from home. The movie also features Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, and Ray Stevenson in pivotal roles.

Next up for Ram Charan is Koratala Siva’s Acharya, alongside his father Chiranjeevi. Previously, Chiranjeevi has had cameos in Ram Charan’s films, including Magadheera and Bruce Lee: The Fighter, but it will be the first time the father-son duo will share screen space together. The film is expected to release on April 29.

