Ram Charan Spends 'Inspiring Afternoon' With BSF Jawans in Amritsar. Check Pics

Tollywood actor Ram Charan, who is currently enjoying the success of RRR, has shared some pictures with BSF personnel. After the grand success of SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Ram Charan became the heartthrob of the nation. He is currently shooting for producer Shankar’s upcoming film. Meanwhile, he met the BSF personnel at Khasa in Amritsar. He has shared the precious moments spent with them on Instagram.

In the pictures, it is visible that Ram Charan enjoyed Idli and Sambar while sitting with BSF jawans. Not only that, but the actor also struck poses for the camera while sitting with them. In the shared images, Ram Charan is seen interacting with the jawans. He has also written a powerful caption for the photos, “Inspiring afternoon spent listening to stories, sacrifices and dedication of the Border Security Force at the BSF Campus, Khasa Amritsar.” The post got 922,656 likes and a lot of appreciation from his fans on Instagram.

After RRR, Ram Charan will be seen in Koratala Siva’s upcoming Telugu action film Acharya. It is produced by Matinee Entertainment and Konidela Production Company. The film also features Chiranjeevi, Pooja Hegde and Kajal Aggarwal. The plot revolves around a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer who launches a fight against the Endowments Department over the misappropriation of temple funds and donations. The film is scheduled to release on April 29.

Ram Charan is also shooting for director S. Shankar’s upcoming film RC15. It is a Telugu language political drama, written by Karthik Subbaraj and produced by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations. The film stars Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles and Anjali, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth and Naveen Chandra in the supporting roles.

