Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli And Others Wish Jr NTR On His Birthday

Tollywood superstar Jr NTR is celebrating his birthday today. Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao or Tarak is known for his incredible acting and dancing skills. He is the grandson of N. T. Rama Rao, veteran Telugu actor and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.







Jr NTR began his acting career in 1996 as a child artiste. His debut movie Ramayanam earned him the National Film Award for Best Children's Film for that year. With several accolades in his kitty, Jr NTR has worked in almost 28 films. His next movie will be a mega-blockbuster RRR (Roudram Ranam Rudhiram) directed by SS Rajamouli.







On his special day, friends and colleagues from the film industry wished their favourite co-star.







His RRR co-star and close friend Ram Charan wished the dear brother with a heartfelt post. “Happy Birthday to my dear brother @jrntr! I know I owe you a return gift. But I promise I will give you the best. More celebrations await...,” he wrote.











Director SS Rajamaouli also shared a throwback picture of the early days, writing, “I am glad you were a part of my journey from the start! Happy birthday dear Tarak. I couldn't have found a better Bheem."











Baahubali star Rana Daggubati dropped a throwback picture from a social gathering.











Akhil Akkineni also posted a picture to wish his tiger on his special day.















Here are some more wishes:







Happppy happy bdayyyy @tarak9999 wishing you a fabulous year and great health . May all your dreams n desires come true. Keep killing it with your outstanding work . — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) May 20, 2020





Happy birthday to the super talented and super energetic @tarak9999

May you be showered with the choicest blessings.. Wish you loads of happiness, love and success.. #HappyBirthdayNTR — Raashi (@RaashiKhanna) May 20, 2020





Happy Birthday #Bheem @tarak9999 Wish all your dreams come true! — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) May 20, 2020













#HappyBirthdayNTR Happy birthday to the one and only @tarak9999 Can’t wait to see you unleash your greatness in your next .. been too long ❤️ pic.twitter.com/OiLGf5Ywdy — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) May 20, 2020





Wishing the supremely talented @tarak9999 a very HAPPY BIRTHDAY! May your year be filled with joy, happiness and success — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) May 20, 2020

Follow @News18Movies for more