2-MIN READ

Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli And Others Wish Jr NTR On His Birthday

Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli And Others Wish Jr NTR On His Birthday

On Jr NTR's birthday, several friends and colleagues including Tamannaah Bhatia, Samantha Akkineni and Rana Duggabati among others, wished him on his big day.

Tollywood superstar Jr NTR is celebrating his birthday today. Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao or Tarak is known for his incredible acting and dancing skills. He is the grandson of N. T. Rama Rao, veteran Telugu actor and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.


Jr NTR began his acting career in 1996 as a child artiste. His debut movie Ramayanam earned him the National Film Award for Best Children's Film for that year. With several accolades in his kitty, Jr NTR has worked in almost 28 films. His next movie will be a mega-blockbuster RRR (Roudram Ranam Rudhiram) directed by SS Rajamouli.


On his special day, friends and colleagues from the film industry wished their favourite co-star.


His RRR co-star and close friend Ram Charan wished the dear brother with a heartfelt post. “Happy Birthday to my dear brother @jrntr! I know I owe you a return gift. But I promise I will give you the best. More celebrations await...,” he wrote.




Director SS Rajamaouli also shared a throwback picture of the early days, writing, “I am glad you were a part of my journey from the start! Happy birthday dear Tarak. I couldn't have found a better Bheem."




Baahubali star Rana Daggubati dropped a throwback picture from a social gathering.




Akhil Akkineni also posted a picture to wish his tiger on his special day.


Here are some more wishes:














