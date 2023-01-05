Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli and Team to Attend 80th Golden Globes in LA After RRR Bags 2 Nominations

SS Rajamouli’s RRR has been gaining international fame and recognition. Adding another feather to the cap, the movie has won two nominations at the prestigious Golden Globes 2023. Looks like the team is all prepared to grace the award show. Yesterday, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana, who are soon to embrace parenthood, were spotted at the Hyderabad airport to jet off to Los Angeles for the awards. Even the makers of the movie and their families dropped a photo showing they are all set and excited for the Golden Globes.

Actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana were spotted by the paparazzi at the Hyderabad airport.

Meanwhile, the producer of the mega-hit RRR, Shobu Yarlagadda uploaded a photo that featured his wife, director SS Rajamouli, his wife and costume designer for the film, Rama Rajamouli and others posing for the camera as they are all geared up to attend New York Film Critics Circle.

Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer movie has also occupied a place on Oscars 2023 shortlist. For the unversed, the movie has been nominated for ‘Best Motion Picture’ in the non-English language category and Naatu Naatu song has been nominated for ‘Best Original Song’ in the motion picture category at Golden Globes. The award ceremony will take place at The Beverly Hilton, Los Angeles, California, on January 11

The periodic drama, RRR will also be screened at the TCL Chinese Theatres, one of the world’s biggest IMAX theatres in the USA on January 9 as part of the Beyond Fest ahead of the Golden Globes 2023.

Check out the tweet here:

It's official! We are going back to the @ChineseTheatres @IMAX for the biggest ever @RRRMovie #encoRRRe on Jan 9. For the FIRST TIME EVER in the US, S.S. Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and composer M.M. Keeravaani join IN-PERSON.Tix on sale @am_cinematheque.com Jan 4 at noon. pic.twitter.com/zs5LaTKfmk— Beyond Fest (@BeyondFest) December 30, 2022

RRR is the fictional story of two revolutionary freedom fighters played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR. The movie also features Shriya Saran, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Ray Stevenson, and Olivia Morris in key roles.

