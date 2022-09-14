Ram Charan Surprises Niece At School, Shares Stories Of His Schooldays

It is no surprise that Telugu actor Ram Charan has successfully won the hearts of millions. Besides his brilliant acting chops, Ram is also widely loved by fans for his humbleness. The actor who has made roaring success at the box office with his film RRR is once again in the limelight. However, this time it is for surprising his niece.

Ram is currently busy filming for his upcoming movie, RC15. However, in between shoots, he has been spending time with his sisters Sreeja and Sushmitha. Recently, the actor also visited his niece’s school in Mumbai to take her by surprise. The video of the same has gone viral now.

A YouTube channel named Sankharavam dropped the now-viral visual on the site which has grabbed the eyeballs of netizens. The clip reveals Ram having a short interaction with the students. Ram’s little fans flocked around him watching the superstar speak. Their bubbling excitement of meeting such a popular celebrity was evident from their happy smiles.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

As per reports, the Acharya actor shared some of his old school days memories with the students. The teachers and pupils gathered at the classroom premises clicked pictures of Ram. By the end of the clip, the excited bunch of people were heard cheering for the actor.

Watch the video here.

Ram’s upcoming project has been given the working title RC15. Helmed by S Shankar, the film is being produced under the banners of Sri Venkateswara Creations. Bollywood actress Kiara Advani is playing the female lead in the film. Other actors include S J Surya, Anjali, and Jayaram.

Reports further claim that Ram will play the character of an Election Commissioner in the film.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here