Ram Charan to Alia Bhatt, Meet the Big Ticket Starcast of SS Rajamouli's RRR

Director SS Rajamouli is all set for the release of his upcoming period drama titled Roudram Ranam Rudhiram which is officially titled RRR. The period drama boasts of a star-studded cast that features some of the biggest names in the Indian film industry. Set in the 1920s, RRR is said to be a fictional story based on the lives of tribal freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Telugu stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR will be seen essaying the lead characters in the film. This Rajamouli directorial also marks the big-ticket debuts of Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in the South.

The film also stars Hollywood actors including the likes of Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody. While there’s still some time in the release of the film in theatres, RRR has managed to create a lot of buzz thanks to its grand scale, heavyweight star cast and the print of Rajamouli. Here, we take a closer look at the characters these big stars will be portraying on screen in RRR.

Ram Charan

Ram Charan will portray the character of Alluri Sitarama Raju who led the Rampa Rebellion of 1922–24. The rebellion was a tribal uprising against British rule, as a protest to the 1882 Madras Forest Act that aimed to restrict the free movement and use of the forest by tribals.

Jr NTR

Jr NTR will play tribal leader Komaram Bheem in the film. Bheem was a revolutionary tribal leader who fought for the liberation of Hyderabad from the rule of the Asaf Jahi Dynasty.

Ajay Devgn

In his debut south Indian language film, Devgn will reportedly portray the character of a nationalist who mentored the characters of Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju in their freedom struggle.

Alia Bhatt

The makers of RRR unveiled Alia's look from the film in March this year. The actor who will play the character named Sita has been paired opposite Ram Charan in the film.

RRR is set to hit the theatres on January 7, 2022.

