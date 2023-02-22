Ram Charan has become a global celebrity since the release of RRR. Now, the actor recently flew to the United States for a series of promotional events in advance ahead of the Oscars in 2023, scheduled for March 13. Apart from that, according to reports, the RRR actor will be the first Telugu actor to appear on Good Morning America. Priyanka Chopra, who is now a global star, has appeared on the show several times before him. The popular talk show will air on ABC at 11:30 pm IST on February 23. The show is presented by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan, Lara Spencer and Ginger Zees, among others.

Ram Charan has become a familiar face in the United States after winning international awards and Naatu Naatu being nominated in the Best Song category for the Academy Awards 2023. His action sequences impressed the audience, critics and American directors, and he received a lot of praise for RRR.

Team RRR ran a large campaign leading up to their Golden Globes victory and will look to replicate that at the Oscars. Director SS Rajamouli and actor Jr NTR have also been on a tour to the United States with Ram Charan to screen and promote the film, which Ram will lead alone this time. MM Keeravani, the man behind Naatu Naatu, was also present at the Golden Globes to accept the award.

A Twitter handle shared photos of Ram Charan leaving for the US barefoot. The user wrote, “Actor Ram Charan, leaving for the USA for the Oscars. He has taken Deeksha to go to Sabarimala and is seen barefoot and wearing black clothes. Flaunt your culture and civilization with pride. After all, everyone can’t boast of one!” Take a look:

Actor Ram Charan,leaving to the USA for the Oscars…. He has taken Deeksha to go to Sabarimala and is seen barefoot and wearing black clothes… Flaunt your culture and civilization with pride.. After all everyone can't boast of one! pic.twitter.com/6GBDP1H4SV— Meena Krishnakumar (@MeenaKrishnaku2) February 22, 2023

Netizens praised him for his simplicity, and videos and photos from the airport went viral. On the personal front, the actor and his wife, Upasana Kamineni Konidela, are also expecting their first child.

