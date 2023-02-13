RRR star Ram Charan is enjoying the fame he has gained worldwide for SS Rajamouli’s movie. After RRR, the actor is busy filming another film with director Shankar tentatively titled RC15. Some images and videos from the sets of RC15 have leaked on social media. One of the videos is from a university campus in Visakhapatnam. A source from the film’s sets has confirmed that team RC15 was shooting a song at the university.

Students and teachers from the university cheered as his chopper entered the university. Ram Charan was seen getting off a helicopter in one of the videos. Further students started shouting his name and waited to get a glimpse of the RRR actor. The scene appeared to be from the song that the filmmakers were shooting. Ram was seen sporting white formal pants, a turquoise blue shirt and a tie. It is the first collaboration between Ram Charan and Shankar. Additionally, RC15 will be Shankar’s debut in the Telugu cinema industry.

Apart from the video, another piece of information has been leaked on the public forum. In the movie, Ram Charan will essay a dual role as a politician and then as a Chief Minister of a state. Further, the name of his party in RC15 is Abhyudayam Party. But other media outlets claim that Ram Charan will play an IAS officer with anger issues. The next location for the shoot is Charminar in Hyderabad. The movie also stars Kiara Advani. Before Visakhapatnam, the team finished a schedule in Amritsar. Ram Charan’s video in conversation with Border Security Force soldiers had also gone viral earlier.

At the Golden Temple, team RC15 also participated in the langar. Reliable sources claim that RC15 producers spent an amount of Rs 10 crore to construct a set for some significant flashback scenes in the film. The movie has been produced by Dil Raju and features music by SS Thaman. It will be released simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.

For an upcoming sports drama, Ram Charan will collaborate with director Buchi Babu Sana.

As far as the actor’s personal life is concerned, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana recently announced that they are all ready to become parents.

