Ram Charan To Join Hands With Pushpa Director Sukumar For Their 2nd Project

Actor Ram Charan will be reuniting with Pushpa: The Rise director Sukumar for his next project. The yet-to-be-titled film will mark the second collaboration between Ram Charan and Sukumar after Rangasthalam (2018). Their last collaboration was one of the highest-grossing Telugu films. Charan asserted that the new film was on cards even before the release of Rangasthalam.

As part of the promotion of his upcoming film RRR, Ram Charan talked about his next project with his Rangasthalam director Sukumar. In an interview with Pinkvilla, he said that he enjoyed working with Sukumar and he would love to work with the director again. Recalling the success of Rangasthalam, Charan said, “We liked our association so much, I enjoyed working with him and that’s why the final result was like that.”

RRR’s director SS Rajamouli said that he already knows about the opening sequence of Sukumar and Charan’s film. He said that the opening scene is going to be one of the most hard-hitting scenes in Indian cinema.

“The audience will quiver in their seats when they see the opening scene of Sukumar and Charan’s upcoming film,” he said.

Earlier, Sukumar and Ram Charan collaborated for period action-drama Rangasthalam. Actor Samantha Akkineni played the female lead. The film also won the National Film Award for Best Audiography.

Ram Charan is now waiting for the release of his film RRR which also stars N T Rama Rao Jr, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris. The story of the film revolves around two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The release of the film has been postponed multiple times.

Ram Charan will also be seen in the lead role in ace Tamil Director Shankar tentatively titled film #RC15. Actress Kiara Advani is the female lead in the film. It is produced by Dil Raju under his banner Sri Venkateswara Creations.

