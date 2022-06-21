Ram Charan To Make Special Appearance In Salman Khan’s Kabhie Eid Kabhi Diwali

Imagine having Bollywood star Salman Khan and Tollywood Mega Power star Ram Charan together in a frame. Well, this might just come true, for the latest reports suggest the two stars are definitely coming together for a special number.

Ram Charan will reportedly shake a leg to a song in Salman Khan’s Kabhie Eid Kabhie Diwali. The highly awaited film has been making headlines for a long time now, first for its title and then for its cast. And now with reports of Ram Charan joining the project, the anticipation will surely increase by leaps and bounds.

Although it is just a cameo appearance in a song, the main attraction will be the chemistry between Ram Charan and Salman Khan in the song and their signature dance steps. The film which holds a cross-cultural love story at its heart will also offer a healthy dose of comedy, romance and action.

The film has several actors who work predominantly in the Telugu industry. Among them are Pooja Hegde, Daggubati Venkatesh and Jagapathi Babu. Salman Khan is himself appearing in a cameo in a Telugu film titled Godfather, starring Chiranjeevi.

This is not Ram Charan’s first dabble in Hindi cinema, though. He earlier appeared in 2013’s Zanjeer, which was shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu. He had shared screen space with Bollywood stars Sanjay Dutt and Priyanka Chopra in the movie.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Salman wants to change the title of Kabhie Eid Kabhie Diwali to Bhaijaan, which was originally thought. Although there has been no official confirmation about the same, sources say the star is keen on the title change. Salman is currently shooting for the film along with Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh in Hyderabad.

