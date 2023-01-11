Ram Charan To Nayanthara: South Film Stars Who Own Private Jets

South Indian films have successfully crossed the language barrier over the years. They have been widely celebrated by audiences in the Hindi belt, too, in recent times. From the smashing hit of the KGF film franchise to the roaring success of RRR, the year 2022 was indeed a special one for the South film industry. Needless to mention, fans have become more curious to know about the lavish lifestyles of the leading South superstars. Similar to Bollywood celebrities, they also spend an exorbitant amount of money on exotic properties and fancy vehicles. Some even own luxurious private jets.

Here is a list of five famous South celebrities who are proud owners of private jets.

Ram Charan

Ram Charan rose to global stardom with his gripping performance in SS Rajamouli’s RRR. The actor, who is the son of veteran Telugu star Chiranjeevi, is the owner of a private charter plane. Ram Charan’s wife, Upasana Konidela, co-owns the jet. The 37-year-old is also the only Tollywood celebrity who boasts of having a private airline service – Trujet.

Jr NTR

Ram Charan’s RRR co-star Jr NTR also seems to love leading a luxurious life. The actor owns a private jet that approximately costs Rs 8 crore. The plane is stationed at Hyderabad’s Shamshabad Airport. Jr NTR uses the plane for personal or professional work.

Prabhas

Baahubali fame Prabhas also comes under the category of celebrities who own luxurious private jets. Known for his larger-than-life roles, Prabhas also leads a larger-than-life lifestyle. The actor often enjoys a blissful plane ride on his personal jet.

Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun, who bowled fans over with his performance in Pushpa: The Rise, purchased a six-seater personal jet post getting hitched to his wife, Allu Sneha Reddy. Not long ago, Tollywood’s Numero Uno actor dropped pictures of his family having a gala time on his private jet while flying to Udaipur to attend a wedding.

Nayanthara

The leading ladies of the South film industry are also giving tough competition to their male counterparts in terms of leading an extravagant lifestyle. The biggest example is Netrikann actress Nayanthara. Not so long ago, the Tollywood diva, along with her husband Vignesh Shivan, bought a private jet. The duo is often captured by paparazzi embarking on vacations and family visits on their personal jet.

