Ram Charan to Rashmika Mandanna, New Crop of Southern Stars With Pan-India Image

Superstars Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and Dhanush have already established a pan-India image for themselves. However, in recent times Jr NTR and Ram Charan have also risen on the popularity charts nationally.

Megastars like Prabhas, Rajnikanth and Dhanush are household names across India. They are not just southern stars. Let’s have a look at some of the names who recently made it big on the national level.

Jr NTR and Ram Charan:

RRR, which was released on March 25, has made Jr NTR a household name across India. NTR’s co-star, Ram Charan, is no less and is popular across the country. Ram Charan was already known by many outside the south because of his movie Zanjeer.

S.S. Rajamouli, S. Shankar, Mani Ratnam (Directors)

Director S.S. Rajamouli became famous across India because of the success of the Baahubali franchise. Now Rajamouli’s image as a pan India director has been further reinforced with RRR.

Director Shankar has a good following in the Tamil and Telugu industries. But his films like Robot and 2.0 made him popular in North India as well.

Mani Ratnam is another name that enjoys popularity across the country. With pan-Indian movies like Guru and Dil Se, Mani Ratnam has cultivated a large fan base across India.

Prabhas

Actor Prabhas enjoys wild popularity across the country. He became a household name after the release of Baahubali. Prabhas has acquired a pan-India image with movies like Saaho and Radhe Shyam.

Rana Daggubati

Rana Daggubati cultivated a pan-India image before Prabhas. He was endeared to the Hindi audience with movies like Baby and Ghazi. He has made a name for himself as a pan-India actor by acting in Telugu, Hindi and many other languages.

Yash

Actor Yash worked primarily in Kannada language films. But after the release of K.G.F: Chapter 1, the image of Yash as a pan-India actor was established. With the upcoming, K.G.F: Chapter 2, Yash will become even more popular across the country.

Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun mainly works in Telugu films. But with the release of Pushpa: The Rise, Allu Arjun has become a household name. The film has set a new record by collecting over Rs 365 crores at the worldwide box office. Allu Arjun also has 15 million followers on his Instagram account.

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna will soon test her luck in Bollywood with the movie Mission Majnu, which has Siddharth Malhotra in the lead. Rashmika Mandanna has already reached out to the Pan-India audience with her film Pushpa: The Rise.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha has already established herself across the country with The Family Man Season 2 web series. We hope to see more of Samantha in Hindi movies and web series.

Priyamani

Priya Vasudev Mani, also known as Priyamani, is a famous actor in the South. But Priyamani has a pan-India image. She has starred in the movie Raavan directed by Mani Ratnam. She also did an item song in the Bollywood hit, Chennai Express. Priyamani further established herself across the country with The Family Man web series.

Vijay Devarakonda

Vijay Devarakonda is already a sensation in the south. Now, he is all set to establish himself at the pan-India level with the movie Liger. It is Vijay Devarakonda’s first Pan-India movie as a hero. The movie also has Bollywood beauty Ananya Panday in it. Liger’s teaser has received a good response. The film is set to release on August 25.

