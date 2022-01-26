Ram Charan Unfurls National Flag at Chiranjeevi Trust Office on Republic Day; See Pics

On the occasion of the 73rd Republic Day, Telugu megastar Ram Charan unfurled the national flag here on Wednesday. The ‘Chirutha’ actor was accompanied by his uncle, Telugu producer Allu Aravind at the event at the Chiranjeevi Charitable Trust.

In the pictures released to the press, Ram Charan is seen unfurling and saluting the national flag on Republic Day. In casual attire, he participated in the Republic Day rituals at their renowned Chiranjeevi Charitable Trust. ‘RRR’ actor paid his respects to the freedom fighters who served the nation and wished his fans a happy Republic Day.

On the work front, Ram Charan’s magnum opus- ‘RRR’, which was supposed to hit the screens in January got postponed due to the third wave of the Covid pandemic. The film will now arrive in cinemas on March 18, the makers announced recently. In a statement, posted on the film’s official Twitter handle, the makers said that they have also booked the April 28 date in case the movie gets postponed once again, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan will be seen together in Koratala Siva’s commercial drama ‘Acharya’. Ram Charan is also roped in to act in Shankar Shanmugham’s upcoming biggie.

(With inputs from IANS)

