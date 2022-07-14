Ram Charan vs Prabhas vs Jr NTR: Will This Be The Biggest Box-Office Clash?

After breaking all the massive records of pan-India releases, South stars are all set to bring another good news for all the movie buffs. Fans can not keep calm as their favourite stars are coming up with some major blasts. As per the latest buzz, the four stars might battle it out at the box office next year. Yes, you read that right! Prabhas, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and Mahesh Babu are coming up with major flicks that will clash at the box office.

Fans will get to see Prabhas’s power-packed performance in Salaar, Ram Charan’s RC 15, Jr NTR’s NTR 30, and Mahesh Babu’s SSMB28. The most awaited films of 2023. According to sources, it is being said that these films will be released on March 30 next year as it’s going to be an extended weekend with Ram Navami falling on that day. However, the makers haven’t made any official statements about the same.

For the uninitiated, Salaar and RC15 are already in production, and SSMB28 shooting is anticipated to begin soon as well. On the NTR30 shooting schedule, there is still uncertainty.

The box office clash will have an impact, but if the rumours are true, moviegoers will have an abundance of options.

Only Prabhas is currently involved in multiple projects among them. Along with Salaar, his lineup includes Adipurush by Om Raut, Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit, Project K alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone, and Maruthi’s next.

While Salaar, Adipurush, and Project K are expected to be released in theatres in 2023, the release dates for Spirit and Maruthi’s are still under the wrap.

