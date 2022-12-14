Ram Charan's Wife Upasana Konidela Once Asked 'Why Do People Question My Ability to Reproduce?'

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela are beaming with joy as the couple is set to welcome their first child together. The couple, who got married in 2012, previously made it clear that they wanted to take their own time to start a family. Earlier this year, during a live interaction at the 17th ATA Convention and Youth Conference with spiritual leader Sadhguru, Upasana opened up about people questioning her about embracing motherhood, her decision to not have kids, and also the societal pressure to do so.

During the conversation, Upasana asked him why people “find it their duty to question her ability to reproduce." Upasana stated, “I have been very, very happily married for 10 years now. I love my life, and my family but why do people find it their duty to question my RRR? First is my relationship, second is my ability to reproduce, and third is my role in life. There are a lot so many women like me who would want an answer to this.”

In response, Sadhguru said he wanted to honour Upasana and every woman, who can become a mother but chooses not to. “I have already announced an award for all those young women, who are healthy and can reproduce but choose not to. This is the greatest service you can do right now. If you would have been a tigress, I would tell you to reproduce, as it is an endangered species. But this is not an endangered species. We are just too many," he said.

Reacting to this, Upasana joked, “You are going to get a call from my mother and mother-in-law."

In the past few years, Upasana’s pregnancy rumours often floated on the internet. Earlier, in an interview, Upasana had said, “I am petrified to be a mom, there’s never a right time. But my friends have been great examples and now I have done my bit of research, so maybe it will be sometime soon."

Parents-to-be Ram Charan and Upasana announced their pregnancy through a social media post on Monday. Ram Charan’s father Chiranjeevi took to his Twitter handle and shared the official announcement which read, “With the blessings of Shri Hanuman Ji, we are delighted to share that Upasana, Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love and gratitude Surekha and Chiranjeevi Konideli, Shobana and Anil Kamineni.” As soon as the post was shared, the couple was showered with congratulatory wishes from fans and friends from the industry.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram Charan is currently filming RC15, which is being directed by Shankar. His magnum effort, RRR, was nominated for a Golden Globe Award earlier this year. The film was nominated for Best Picture - Non-English Language and the song Naatu Naatu was nominated for Best Original Song - Motion Picture.

