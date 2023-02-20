Ram Charan, Wife Upasana Konidela Share Sweet Birthday Wish For His Mother Surekha; See Posts

Ram Charan and family were up for a double celebration on Saturday. While the Konidela family sought blessings of Lord Shiva on the occasion of Maha Shivratri, they showered their love upon veteran star Chiranjeevi’s wife Surekha Konidela, who turned a year older on February 18. On the special occasion, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidala wished her through social media. Upasana thanked her “Athama," for “all the love and support" she has given her. Dropping a happy picture with her, Upasana wrote, “Happy happy birthday to my dearest Athama Surekha Konidala. Thank you for all the love and support.”

The lovely picture shared by the mother-to-be surely gives a glance at the beautiful bond she shares with her mother-in-law. The photograph shows the two sitting on a couch flashing a million-dollar smile at the camera.

On the other hand, Ram Charan also wished his mother via Instagram. Sharing a couple of photographs, the RRR star treated his fans with glimpses of Maha Shivratri, and his “darling amma’s” birthday celebrations. In addition, the actor even made sure to wish his Instagram family. While sharing the pictures, Ram Charan wrote in the caption, “Happy Mahashivratri!! and Happiest Birthday to my darling Amma!!” and ended with a red heart emoticon. The first photograph shows the actor offering prayer to Lord Shiva. Decked in an all-black kurta pyjama, Ram Charan in the picture can be seen standing in front of Shivling and engrossed in prayers. In the next family portrait, Ram Charan can be seen posing with his parents. Chiranjeevi and Surekha can be seen sitting on the sofa, while their son can be seen sitting on the floor.

While Surekha is beaming with a smile in a grey saree, Chiranjeevi can be seen sporting a white shirt atop matching trousers. All three of them presumably seem to be sitting in their living room, which is decorated with multi-colour balloons.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram Charan was last seen in SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR. Next, he will be seen doing a cameo in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Currently, the actor is busy with his 15th outing, which is being directed by S Shankar and is tentatively titled RC 15.

