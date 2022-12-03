Ram Charan Wins NDTV’s True Legend Award For SS Rajamouli’s RRR

Pan-India blockbuster movie RRR juggernaut continues to roll with two consecutive wins for star Ram Charan and director SS Rajamouli. Ram Charan received recognition for his work in the entertainment industry at NDTV’s True Legend awards event. At the event, Ram Charan rolled the audience with laughs after sharing a hilarious story of how his father had been present during the shoot of his 2009 film Magadheera.

Chiranjeevi got thrilled with the narration of the movie Magadheera directed by SS Rajamouli. Chiranjeevi’s excitement prompted Rajamouli to clarify that the film was meant for Ram Charan. The actor revealed that SS Rajamouli had to say to Chiranjeevi, “Sir, not you, your son." This made the audience laugh out loud.

Megastar Chiranjeevi congratulated him via Twitter and said, “Nanna, Absolutely thrilled for you and proud, on winning the True Legend - #FutureOfYoungIndia Award #NDTV Bravo! Way to go, dearest, Ram Charan - Appa and Amma."

Meanwhile, Rajamouli took home the top honour of Best Director at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards. Hollywood heavyweight Steven Spielberg, Darren Aronofsky, Sarah Polley, and Gina Prince-Bythewood were in the race for the coveted award along with Rajamouli.

In RRR, Ram Charan and Jr NTR played the lead roles. The movie was released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam worldwide. In addition to the United States, the movie was also released in Japan.

RRR was helmed by SS Rajamouli after the success of the 2017 blockbuster Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

RRR hit the OTT platforms for almost two months of its theatrical release. As per Netflix, RRR, especially the Hindi version, became the most popular Indian Film on the digital streaming platform around the world in June.

Read all the Latest Movies News here