Ram Charan Wishes Mother Surekha On Her Birthday With Touching Post

February 19 is an important day for South star Ram Charan. It marks the birthday of his mother Surekha. The RRR actor turned to social media and wrote a touching note for his mother. “No one knows me like you do. Happy birthday maa,” he wrote in the caption followed by a cake and a red heart emoji.

Ram Charan is very connected to his mother Surekha and the two have a special bond. He posted a picture with his mother and father, megastar Chiranjeevi from the sets of Acharya.

Ram Charan is a man of few words, to say the least. He always chooses the simplest way to express his feelings. On his mother’s birthday last year, he posted a wonderful photo of himself with his mother on Twitter and said, “Thank you for your unconditional love. Happy birthday Amma.”

Thank you for ur unconditional love. Happy birthday Amma!! 🥳❤️ pic.twitter.com/43tqclcT7c— Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) February 18, 2021

Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan have teamed up for Acharya, directed by Koratala Siva. Surekha is backing this major action drama under the Konidela Production House. The leading ladies in Acharya are Kajal Aggarwal and Pooja Hegde, while the music is produced by Mani Sharma.

In addition to Acharya, Ram Charan is now filming ‘RC 15,’ helmed by Shankar. In the film, he will portray an IAS official and is paired with Kiara Advani. For the past several days, the actor has been filming in Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh.

Ram Charan’s next biggie RRR is all set to hit the theatres on March 25. The movie has an ensemble cast of Jr. NTR, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran to name a few. RRR takes place in the 1920s and recounts the early years of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju. The directorial venture of SS Rajamouli is being bankrolled by DVV Danayya on a budget of 450 crore. This will mark the next massive project of Rajamouli after Bahubali.

