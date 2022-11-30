Ram Charan Wraps Up New Zealand Schedule for RC15, Calls Co-Star Kiara Advani Stunning

Ram Charan and Kiara Advani wrapped up the New Zealand schedule of their upcoming film, RC 15. The RRR actor took to social media to share the update and uploaded photos with the cast and the crew. Sharing a couple of photos, he wrote, “And it’s a wrap in New Zealand 🇳🇿. song & it’s visuals are fabulous 🎶 @shanmughamshankar garu , @boscomartis & @dop_tirru made it even more special. @kiaraaliaadvani stunning as always 👌. @musicthaman u nailed it again 👍 . @manishmalhotra05 @aalimhakim thank you fr amazing looks. @srivenkateswaracreations"

Take a look:

Last week, Kiara Advani took to Instagram to share photos with Ram Charan where they can be seen chomping down a big burger. While Kiara is sporting a cosy black jacket, Ram Charan has donned a blue t-shirt. Kiara wrote in the caption, “Burgers with these buggers (burger emojis). Song shoot diet in New Zealand.”

Touted to be a political-action-thriller, RC-15 is helmed by S.Shankar who wrote the screenplay, based on a story by Karthik Subbaraj. Ram Charan and S Shankar have together for the first time on RC15, the director’s Telugu film debut. Along with Ram and Kiara, other notable actors playing important roles in the movie include SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Anjali, and Srikanth. The music for RC15 is being composed by Thaman S. Produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film is slated to release in 2023.

It is also been reported that the actor will have a cameo role in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Kiara Advani, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of her film Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. She also has SatyaPrem Ki Katha in the pipeline with Kartik Aaryan.

