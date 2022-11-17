Ram Charan's Intense Workout Video Is All The Mid-Week Motivation You Need; Watch

Ram Charan is an avid fitness enthusiast and his latest Instagram post is proof of the same. The actor is currently spending some time away from his hectic work schedule. However, he is regular with his workout routines. The actor took to Instagram on Thursday, November 17, to give a glimpse of his workout schedule in Africa.

Ram Charan captioned his Instagram Reel, “All set for my upcoming schedule. Workout has no vacation”. In the video, Charan can be seen exercising in an unconventional gym with cement block-made exercise equipment. A bench is where he performs chest presses in addition to bicep curls and leg presses. He plays a game of football with the locals after working out in the gym. The actor also added the song Like A Boss by Noes to the background of his video. Take a look at Ram Charan’s post below:

As soon as the actor shared the video online, fans began lauding the actor for his hard work and dedication. One of the users wrote, “After seeing this… When such a big hero himself is exercising in the mud, we are not doing anything in the gym also”. Another fan wrote, “The real beast”. “Fabulous. No wonder why I like him. Swag hi alag hain,” a third comment read. Several other social media users also added hearts, fire, heart-struck, and fire-struck emojis in the comment section.

Previously, Ram Charan also uploaded a reel on Instagram that showed him and his family on a safari. In the video, he was seen driving the jeep on the safari while sporting a blue jacket. The actor was also seen preparing sunny-side-up eggs at the camp. In one of the frames, Ram Charan and his wife were seen watching a lion as the actor tried to get a shot of the wild animal. He captioned the post, “Untamed Africa!” He added the song Jambo by Ziggy Marley to the video.

On the work front, the actor was last seen in the action-drama film Acharya. He will next be seen in S. Shankar’s directorial next. The film also stars Kiara Advani and Naveen Chandra in crucial roles. The movie is currently in its initial stages and is expected for its 2023 release.

Read all the Latest Movies News here