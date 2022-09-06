Ram Charan's Next RC15 On Course Making Huge Revenue Already; Know Details

After the massive success of SS Rajamouli’s RRR earlier this year, Ram Charan has been shooting for legendary Tamil Director Shankar’s film, tentatively titled RC15. The powerpack actor’s film is now under production.

The Telugu actor plays the film’s lead while Kiara Advani stars opposite him. The actors will reunite after Vinayavidheyarama. Given that Shankar is helming the project, it comes as no surprise that he is ensuring that the audience gets a larger-than-life experience in the theatres.

Meanwhile, the latest rumour is that this extravagant project will generate a huge Rs 600 crore in revenue. According to reports, the film’s total theatrical revenue, including all versions, is going to be around Rs 400 crore. The remaining Rs 200 crore is claimed to be from the film’s non-theatrical rights.

The film’s title and first look teaser are scheduled to be revealed during the festive season of Durga Puja. Along with Kiara Advani as the female lead, Sunil and Anjali will play the supporting roles

According to reports, filmmaker Shankar placed strong importance on grandeur in this film. According to the reports, more than 1,000 dancers danced alongside Ram Charan and Kiara Advani for a song in RC15. Ganesh Acharya, an acclaimed choreographer, is reportedly choreographing the song. He has already worked his enchantment on Pushpa’s smash tune Oo Antava.

This dance is without a doubt one of the most famous tunes in Indian film. Since production has already begun, it looks like 70% of the film’s shooting has been finished, and the director plans to finish the picture by December of this year. According to insiders, a large combat scene in the film will feature Ram Charan and 1,200 fighters.

