Ram Charan's RC15 Offered Rs 45 Crores For Overseas Rights; Know Details Here

The actor-director duo of Ram Charan and Shankar has been in the news for their latest project RC15. Reuniting after their last project Vinayavidheyarama, there are huge expectations of this film. According to the latest reports, a leading distribution company is ready to pay over Rs 45 crores for the movie’s overseas rights in all languages.

There have also been rumours previously about Zee Studios acquiring the satellite, digital and release rights of the Ram Charan-Shankar flick. The deal is said to be somewhere between 325-350 crores for all the rights. This deal has recovered all of Dil Raju’s investment in a single agreement.

Ram Charan portrays a civil servant opposite Kiara Advani. Anjali is the other female lead in the movie. The film, which is said to be about an upright officer, is also being created for the pan-Indian market and has created a huge buzz in the industry.

Dil Raju, the project’s producer, is spending a lot of money on it. The title of the film will most likely be revealed later this month.

Shankar’s filmmaking technique has shifted with ‘RC15.’ He is more realistic, and he has engaged a new staff to provide the same excellent quality that can be seen in his other projects in a shorter period. As a result, he feels optimistic about finishing the current film by October. The film starring Ram Charan began filming in the fourth quarter of 2021.

According to reports, Shankar placed strong importance on the grandeur of this film. According to estimates, more than 1,000 dancers danced for a song in RC15, which is now being filmed with Ram Charan and Kiara Advani. Ganesh Acharya, an acclaimed choreographer, is reportedly choreographing the song. He has already shown off his talent on Pushpa’s smash tune Oo Antava.

