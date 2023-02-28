Filmmaker Shankar is currently busy with two big-budget movies that will be released on a pan-India level. Shankar is working on both Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 as well as Ram Charan’s yet-untitled RC15. Although the production of Indian 2 started way before RC15, Indian 2 faced various hurdles and entered development hell for a while. It included an on-set accident resulting in the death of a few crew members and some legal trouble for both Haasan and Shankar. Later Haasan became busy with the production of Vikram, further delaying the project. The buzz was that it was shelved but in a promotional event for Vikram, Kamal Haasan assured that Indian 2 was definitely happening.

By this time, Shankar had started working on RC15, and instead of deferring Indian 2 further, the ace director decided to film both projects simultaneously. Dil Raju, who is producing both movies, wanted to release the films this year, but delays in production did not allow it. Now, the latest buzz is that both films will have a Sankranti release next year. It is uncommon for the same director’s film to clash at the box office but it seems like it is going to happen next year. Both films are eagerly anticipated. The original Indian was a huge hit and a sequel has been in demand for more than two decades. On the other hand, Ram Charan’s market value and pan-Indian appeal have increased by leaps and bounds since last year’s RRR. Hence RC15 is also creating a lot of buzz.

Recently, reports went viral that Rs 15 crore was spent on a song of RC15 alone although there is no official confirmation of the same. Additionally, it is believed that a continuous 80-second uncut dance sequence by Ram Charan is going to be one of the main USPs of the movie. Kiara Advani will be seen opposite Ram Charan in the movie.

Read all the Latest Movies News here