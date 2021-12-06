Ram Charan’s Wife Upasana Adopts 2 Lion Cubs, Names Them Vicky, Lakshmi

Telugu superstar Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Kamineni is very active on social media. Apart from being deeply involved in community service, Upasana is also known to be an animal lover. Recently, she adopted two Asian lion cubs at the Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad.

Upasana’s adoption was made public through an official announcement by the zoo staff. Upasana has taken up the responsibility, including their food and maintenance, for the two cubs. She has named the two cubs Vicky and Lakshmi.

According to reports, a cheque of Rs. 2 lakh was handed over to S. Rajasekhar, the curator at the Nehru Zoological Park. Upasana told the media that she chose the zoo because she was impressed with their animal rearing conditions and the way they take care of them.

Upasana also congratulated the curator and his team members on the occasion. She said that in addition to the impressive caregiving conditions for the 200 animals at the zoo, she loved the dedication of the staff in maintaining proper hygiene for all the creatures housed here.

Upasana is associated with the Apollo Hospital and often helps out with the responsibilities of those admitted there. She is a fitness freak and keeps sharing interesting videos related to fitness on her social media page.

Upasana’s husband, Ram Charan, is having a great professional phase wherein he is appearing in one blockbuster after another. He has two movies all set to release in 2022- RRR (starring NTR. Jr, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt) and Acharya.

