Ram Charan’s Wife Upasana Gifts Box of Chips to Samantha Akkineni on Birthday

Popular South actor Samantha Akkineni celebrated her birthday in quarantine recently. While her husband actor Naga Chaitanya baked a cake for the occasion, the whole team of The Family Man arranged a video call to celebrate the special day.

She also received a big box of chips to serve as one month’s supply. The endearing gift came from Upasana Kamineni, wife of actor Ram Charan. It looks like the Oh! Baby actor was craving some snacks amid the lockdown and her friend came to her rescue.

Samantha posted an Instagram story thanking Upasana for the gift. She wrote, “Ha ha @upasanakaminenikonidala Thank you so much.. can’t believe you remembered that I have a ‘chips’ problem. One month supply of chips. I love you”.

In the picture, Samantha can be seen staring lovingly at the chips as her pet dog Hash peeks over in excitement.

Samantha and Upasana are close friends and have previously worked before. The actor featured in a B Positive Magazine interview with Upasana and also appeared in a photo shoot for the same.

For her 33rd birthday, the Majhili actor wore a floral print maxi dress. Here are some glimpses from the day.

