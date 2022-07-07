Ram Charan’s Wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela Opens Up About Having Children

Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela interacted with spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev at the 17th ATA Convention. During the interaction, Upasana talked to him about having kids and the three Rs in her life. RRR stands for relationship, reproduction and role in life. She also informed Sadhguru that she and Ram Charan have been married for 10 years.

Answering about the relationship, Sadhguru said that it’s none of his business to get into her “relationship thing”. The spiritual guru added that he would give Upasana a word-class gift if she decides to not have kids despite being healthy and having a potential to reproduce. “Man is worried about carbon footprint but if the human footprint is reduced, there is no need to worry about global warming too. So, it’s good to see women who chose to not reproduce,” said Sadhguru.

To this, Upasana said, “I would make you speak with my mother and mother-in-law very soon”, to which Sadhguru replied, “I’ve spoken to many such mothers-in-law.”

Upasana has shared snippets from her meeting with Sadhguru on social media with the caption, “An absolute honour to be in conversation with the Mystic. Sadhguru was amazing as usual, every topic made so much sense. Truly practical considering the circumstances the world is facing today. A must watch! Sadhguru – Thatha’s not letting me accept your award.”

Check out the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Upasana Kamineni Konidela (@upasanakaminenikonidela)



In many interviews and media interactions, Upasana Kamineni Konidela has spoken about having kids. She once said, “I am petrified to be a mom, there’s never a right time. But my friends have been great examples and now I have done my bit of research, so maybe it will be some time soon. It’s nice that there is so much speculation about our child even before he/she is conceived, let alone born! Friends have called me asking to let them know when I am pregnant so they can launch a birthing line for us.”

