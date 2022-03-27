Ram Charan's Wife Upasana Kamineni Shares Glimpse of Their 'Fam Jam' on RRR Actor's Birthday, See Pic

Megastar Ram Charan has two major reasons to celebrate right now. Firstly, his much-awaited film RRR broke records at the Box Office, and he is celebrating his 37th birthday today, March 27. Since morning, wishes have been flowing in from his fans, well-wishers, friends and industry colleagues. Now, his wife Upasana Kamineni posted the sweetest birthday wish for her superstar husband.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a photo featuring Ram Charan, his RRR co-star Jr Ntr, SS Rajamouli’s son SS Karthikeya and their respective wives. She wrote, “Happy happy birthday to my Mr C. & My sweetest @pranathi_nandamuri #famjam."

Take a look at the post:

Meanwhile, a video is going viral on social media in which Ram Charan’s wife Upasana can be seen watching the film in a theatre. In the video, Upasana can be seen cheering for her husband amid all the whistling and dancing in the theatre. Needless to say, the video speaks of her love for Ram Charan and shows how proud she is for his RRR performance.

Paparazzo account Viral Bhayani shared the video on Instagram and wrote, “This video of RRR actor Ram Charan’s wife has been going viral since yesterday." Fans were also quick to talk about Upasana’s cheering in the comment section. “The craze is looking definitely mind-blowing," one of the social media users wrote.

For the unversed, RRR is based on the lives of Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem who are fighting to break away the shackles of the British empire in India. These two roles are played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR respectively. The movie presents their friendship and dedication to work for the nation. The film also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn among others.

