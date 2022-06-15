Ram Charan's Wife Upasana Posts Mushy Pics On Their 10th Wedding Anniversary; Samantha Reacts

South star Ram Charan and entrepreneur Upasana Kamineni Konidela celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary in style. The 32-year-old shared a picture with her husband on Instagram. The uber-chic couple posed together for a perfect portrait to mark a decade of their companionship. Upasana wore a satin green wrap dress. She completed her look with a pair of silver pumps, and left her hair open. Meanwhile, the RRR actor was dressed in a grey and white check blazer which he paired with brown pants and a white shirt. Ram also completed his look with dashing sunglasses. Upasana shared two pictures on the social media platform and mentioned in the caption, “So much to be thankful for.”

Fellow celebrities from the film industry also commented on Upasana’s post and congratulated the couple. Producer and actress Namrata Shirodkar commented, “Happy happy anniversary to the two of you. Many blessings always.” Actress Kajal Aggarwal Kitchlu wrote, “Happy anniversary guys! Wish you both a lifetime of love, laughter and togetherness. PS: love the vintage vibe to the pics.” Ram’s co-star from Rangasthalam, Samantha Ruth Prabhu also wished the couple and commented, “Happy anniversary my favourites.”

Last weekend, the couple flew to Italy, to celebrate their wedding anniversary week. Upasana shared a glimpse of her journey to Italy via Instagram Story.

Ram’s recent Instagram post shows how the couple has been basking in the European summer sun as they walk through the Tuscany gardens. Twinning in all-white outfits, Ram and Upasana were captured looking at each other in the picture. While Ram wore a regular-size beige hat, he held a giant straw hat that rested on Upasana’s shoulder.

The actor was last seen in Koratala Siva’s Acharya which also starred his father Chiranjeevi in the lead role.

