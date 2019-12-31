Ram Gopal Varma Announces Web Series on Dawood Ibrahim

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has announced that he is making a web-series based on underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

Dawood Ibrahim is India’s most-wanted man and is an accused in the 1993 Mumbai blasts.

Varma has previously also made a critically-acclaimed movie, Company, on Ibrahim’s life in 2002. The movie stars Ajay Devgn, Vivek Oberoi and Urmila Matondkar.

This is the first time Varma will be trying his hands on a web series. Varma is an acclaimed director who has made movies such as Satya, Rangeela, Siva and Sarkar.

Varma told The Hindu that he has got a large amount of research material on Ibrahim’s life over the last two-decades. He added that only a web series can do a justice to fugitive don’s enigmatic life.

Right now, the veteran filmmaker is busy promoting his upcoming movie, Beautiful. The movie has been directed by Agasthya Manju with Parth Suri and Naina Ganguli in lead roles. The movie will hit theaters on January 1, 2020.

Beautiful is a love story. Parth and Naina play the roles of a two people from poor families who fall in love. The girl becomes wealthy after a turn of events. Beautiful is the story of love after a change in circumstances and fate.

