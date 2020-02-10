Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Ram Gopal Varma Becomes Grandfather, SS Rajamouli Congratulates Him With Hilarious Post

Rajamouli had a fun congratulatory wish in store for the 57-year-old filmmaker.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 10, 2020, 4:29 PM IST
Ram Gopal Varma Becomes Grandfather, SS Rajamouli Congratulates Him With Hilarious Post
A file photo of Ram Gopal Verma.

Acclaimed film producer and director Ram Gopal Varma became a grandfather on Sunday, after his daughter Revathi gave birth to a baby girl. The Satya director was showered with good wishes across the social media, with Baahubali maker SS Rajamouli leading the line.

Rajamouli had a fun congratulatory wish in store for the 57-year-old filmmaker. He hoped that Varma’s granddaughter would become the person to “finally rein” him and also asked what title would he like to be referred to as –Ramu tata, Ramu Nanna or Grandpa Ramu.

Varma’s daughter Revathi got married to a doctor in 2013 and has been living in the United States. Both the mother and child were in good health, Times of India reported.

Varma, popularly known as RGV, had recently stir up controversy in both the Telugu states with his Lakshmi’s NTR, a biography that showcased the latter half of former actor and chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh, NTR’s life.

The movie was told from the point of view NTR’s second wife Lakshmi Parvati.

He is focused currently on the long-delayed Enter the Girl Dragon, starring Pooja Bhalekar. The movie is being promoted as India’s First Martial Arts Film and the teasers of the action-thriller are gaining a lot of praise among the movie-goers.

Rajamouli, on the other hand, is gearing up for his next movie, RRR (tentative title), which will star Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhat in pivotal roles. The period drama will star Jr NTR and Ram Charan.

