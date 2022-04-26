RGV Offers Bollywood Reality Check; Says South Won't Sell Remake Rights After Pushpa, RRR, KGF 2 Success

Ram Gopal Varma, also known as RGV, gave his two cents on the lukewarm box office collection of Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey. The sports drama is a remake of a Telugu movie of the same name starring Nani. Unlike the Hindi version, which has been trying to stay afloat at the box office, Nani’s Jersey was a big hit and even won a National Award.

Speaking about the Hindi version’s box office reception, RGV took to Twitter and said that it is a signal of the death of remakes. He said that with the success of movies like Pushpa, RRR and KGF Chapter 2, which have done impressive business at the box office, it is unlikely that South Indian film producers and makers would easily sell the rights of their movies for a Hindi remake.

“The DISASTROUS fate of JERSEY film in Hindi signals the DEATH of REMAKES for the simple reason it has been proved multiple times that dubbed films like #Pushpa #RRR #KGF2 are doing far better than originals ,if the content is good. If Nani ‘s original JERSEY from Telugu was dubbed and released it would have costed the producers just 10 lakhs whereas the remake in Hindi costed 100 cr resulting in losing enoromous money ,time, effort and face #DeathOfRemakes,” he tweeted.

“After the monstrous successes of dubbed films like #Pushpa , #RRR and #KGF2 , no south film with good content will be sold for remake rights as even both the content and regional stars are being liked by the Hindi audiences #DeathOfRemakes. Bollywood will be now getting ducked from both front and back as they neither seem to know how to make superhits nor can they hope to survive on remaking south films because nobody will sell them REMAKE rights #DeathOfRemakes,” he added.

“Moral of the story is it’s smart to release dubbed films instead of remaking them because it’s obvious that the audiences are ok with any face or any subject from anywhere as long as it interests them #DeathOfRemakes. TELUGU and KANNADA films have INFECTED Hindi films like a COVID VIRUS..Hoping that BOLLYWOOD will soon come up with a VACCINE,” he concluded his observation.

Jersey was released on Friday, a week after KGF 2’s release, and still seemed to face tough competition by the Yash starred. According to Box Office India, Jersey recorded Rs. 14 crores opening weekend collection. The collection was low as compared to KGF 2’s Sunday collections alone. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed that on its second Sunday, KGF 2 collected Rs 22.68 crore.

