Ram Gopal Varma Booked In Rs 56 Lakh Cheating Case

The Hyderabad police have booked filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma for allegedly cheating a production house to the tune of Rs 56 lakh. Following a complaint lodged by Koppada Sekhar Raju of Sekhara Art Creations, a case was booked at Miyapur Police Station, which comes under Cyberabad Police Commissionerate. Raju, the person who has filed the complaint, alleged that RGV, as the filmmaker is popularly known, borrowed money from him for producing the film Disha. The complainant stated that he had promised to return it before the release of the film but did not live up to his words.

Disha was based on the 2019 gang rape, and murder of a veterinary doctor near Hyderabad. The murder was carried out by four people, who were later killed by police in an alleged encounter.

Raju told police that he got acquainted with Ram Gopal Varma through a common friend, Ramana Reddy, a few years ago. He claimed to have given Rs 8 lakh in January 2020 and another Rs 20 lakh a few days later. Raju said in February 2020 Ram Gopal Varma once again reached out to him, seeking monetary help. Allegedly, the filmmaker borrowed another Rs 28 lakh from Raju citing some financial problems.

The complainant said Ram Gopal Varma had promised that he will repay the total amount in six months – on or before the release of the movie.

The complainant told the police that he didn’t receive a penny back. And another twist came to the story when in January 2021, Raju learned that the filmmaker was not really the producer of the movie. He claims that Ram Gopal Varma cheated him.

The police have registered a case against RGV under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 417 (punishment for cheating), 420 (cheating, and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation).

The filmmaker hasn’t given any statement on the issue.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.