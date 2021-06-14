CHANGE LANGUAGE
2-MIN READ

Ram Gopal Varma Calls The Family Man 2 “A Realistic James Bond Franchise”

Manoj Bajpayee got his career-changing role in Ram Gopal Varma’s Satya in 1988.

Since the release of the second season of the web series, The Family Man, its fan base has increased day by day. Its lead actor Manoj Bajpayee has been the talk of the town for his new outing that released on Amazon Prime on June 4. He has been receiving unanimous praises from critics and audiences alike.

Now, famous director, writer and producer Ram Gopal Varma has also come forward to shower praises on his performance in the action series. RGV took to social media on Saturday to laud Manoj. In a Twitter post, he wrote that the superhit show has developed into a “James Bond” like a franchise but it is “realistic” and with this storyline, it can go on for many seasons.

The post further read that not everyone can pull off a complex show that simultaneously showcases drama, action, and entertainment. However, the actor has done an incredible job, Varma added.

Comparing the latest hit to a world-renowned franchise like James Bond speaks volumes about not just the show but the talented actor on the forefront.

Manoj Bajpayee, who got his career-changing role in Ram Gopal Varma’s Satya in 1988, was overwhelmed with the appreciation and thanked him on the microblogging site.

Netizens loved the interaction between the actor and RGV and agreed to the latter’s statement as they applauded Manoj’s stellar performance. Meanwhile, many took the opportunity to ask him about the third season of the popular web show. The Family Man franchise is touted to be an Indian OTT masterpiece.

Its amazing storytelling by Raj and DK has wooed the audience. South superstar Samantha Akkineni has made her digital debut with the second season of the show. Apart from them, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Seema Biswas, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwantary, Sahab Ali, Vedant Sinha, and Mahek Thakur have also featured in pivotal roles in the award-winning Amazon Original series.

first published:June 14, 2021, 16:08 IST