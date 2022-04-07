Ram Gopal Varma Claims PVR, INOX Refused to Screen His Film 'Khatra' Because 'Its Theme Is Lesbian'

Ahead of the release of his latest action fantasy Khatra (Dangerous), filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma took to his official Twitter account to claim that theatre chains PVR and INOX have refused to screen his film. The filmmaker alleged that they have been refusing to play his film in theatres because of the theme of the movie, which showcases a lesbian love story. The film, which is all set to hit the big screens on April 8, was sent to the Censor Board of Film Certification and received an A certificate from the board. The film features Apsara Rani and Naina Ganguly in pivotal roles.

While sharing a poster of his latest film, Ram Gopal, in a series of tweets, accused PVR and INOX of refusing to screen his film. He said that even after the apex court of the country has repealed section 377 and the film has received a green light from the censor board, certain theatre chains are refusing to release it.

He tweeted, “PVR cinemas and INOX cinemas refusing to screen my film Khatra (Dangerous) because its theme is LESBIAN, and this after Supreme Court repealed section 377 and censor board already passed. It is a clear-cut anti-stand of their managements against LGBT community.”

. @_PVRcinemas , ⁦@INOXCINEMAS⁩ refusing to screen my film KHATRA (DANGEROUS) becos it’s theme is LESBIAN ,and this after Supreme Court repealed section 377 and censor board already passed .it is a clear cut ANTI stand of their managements against #LGBT community pic.twitter.com/GxoHDH7Tjw— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 5, 2022

In another tweet, while sharing another poster of the film, Ram Gopal urged people and LGBT community to raise the question against the management of those cinema chains, as by refusing the release of the film, they are insulting human rights. He tweeted, “I request not only the LGBT community but also everyone to stand up against the management of PVR cinemas and INOX cinemas for their anti LGBT stand… This is an insult to human rights.”

I request not only the #LGBT community but also everyone to stand up against the management of @_PVRcinemas and ⁦@INOXCINEMAS⁩ for their ANTI #LGBT stand ..This is an insult to human rights pic.twitter.com/HgaIYw9mbA— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 5, 2022

Ram Gopal’s latest movie, which claims to be “India’s first lesbian crime drama," will release in five languages i.e. Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. While the Hindi title of the film is Khatra/Dangerous, the Telugu version is titled Maa Ishtam and in Tamil, the film is named Kadhal Kadhalthan.

